Egerton Park bowlers skittle Electricity Sports for 36

Egerton Park continued their good home form with a convincing win in Division Two over Electricity Sports on Saturday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Park got off to a good start through Glover (40) and Bailey (18) who put together a solid opening partnership.

But a steady fall of wickets saw the hosts subside from 58-1 to 120 all out with only four batsmen reaching double figures.

After a disappointing batting display, Park took to the field hoping to make up for their earlier efforts.

Glover (3 for 19) and Watchorn (6 for 12) got the home side off to a cracking start, taking regular wickets in almost every over.

The home bowlers made light work of their task and it took just 12.5 overs to blow the visitors away for 36.

Leading wicket-taker Watchorn led from the front in a brilliant bowling display which fills Park with massive confidence going into Saturday’s cross-town derby at Thorpe Arnold. The match starts at 1pm.

Egerton Park: S. Rose 9, R. Bailey 18, T. Glover 40, M. Ellis 8, C. Madden 0, H. Newton 0, J. Woolcock 14, H. Wells 10, D. Burdett 5, R. Haffenden 0*, N. Watchorn 0, Extras 16. Total: 120.

Electricity Sports: 36.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 6.5-1-12-6; T. Glover 5-2-19-3; M. Ellis 1-0-3-1.

* Egerton Park Seconds at last got the result they’ve been looking for in Division Seven East with an excellent all-round performance away to Uppingham.

Asked to bat first, the new pairing of Tyler and Barber showed patience and placement in a opening stand of 78 before Barber was bowled for a well-made 27.

Yet again Simons piled on the runs before fit-again Creed smashed 31 off 16 balls, and with Tyler finally bowing out for 71, Park reached the magic 200 off the last ball of their allocation.

Things started badly after tea with the Uppingham openers smashing 49 off the first seven overs.

But the introduction of Creed turned the game on its head, taking figures of 7 for 31, he ripped the opposition apart.

Simons’ uphill toil resulted in his customary wicket before Lovegrove claimed the last two wickets to bowl Uppingham out for 142 and seal a well-deserved victory.

Director of cricket Dave Rodenby said: “It was a fantastic performance from everyone in the team, and if we continue to play like that, promotion is not out of the question.”

Park: Tyler 71, Barber 27, Simons 39, Jeary 8, Mold 7, Creed 31, Extras 17. Total: 200-4.

Uppingham: 142.

Bowling: Dover-Jaques 3-0-24-0; Beeken 4-0-36-0; Creed 12-4-31-7; Simons 9-2-23-1; Barber 4-0-22-0; Lovegrove 2.1-0-4-2.