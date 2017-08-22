Egerton Park battle to draw with promotion rivals Carillon

Egerton Park hung on for a draw as they earned vital points against Division Two promotion rivals Loughborough Carillon on Saturday.

The last-wicket pair of Watchorn and Newton had to see out the final few balls to avoid defeat and earn eight points to keep in touch with the leaders.

Kemal Panchal opened the batting and was first-change bowler for Park

Park dropped a place to fourth and are now 34 points behind second-placed Carillon with four matches of the season left to play.

After losing the toss, Park were asked to bowl first and were made to work very hard for their wickets.

Carillon put together some big partnerships which frustrated the Park bowlers, with good spells from Panchal and Ellis.

But the outstanding spell of the innings from Barber (4 for 51) kept the home side in with a chance on a very good batting track, as the visitors finished on 235-9.

Park hoped for a positive start to their chase, but began poorly as the Carillon attack soon removed the top order and reduced them to 16-3.

Rose (34) came to the crease and hit regular boundaries, but wickets carried on falling until an excellent stand between Ellis (31) and Wells (19) pushed the hosts close to a draw.

But once again Carillon found late wickets to set up a tense finale which Watchorn and Newton saw out.

On Saturday, Egerton Park entertain Broomleys who will have one eye on the relegation scrap (1pm start).

Loughborough: 235-9

Bowling: Watchorn 9-1-37-1; Glover 3-0-15-0; Panchal 8-1-39-0; Ellis 10.3-1-47-2; Newton 1.2-0-9-0; Wells 4-0-34-1; Barber 7-0-51-4.

Park: Panchal 0, Bailey 0, Glover 0, Rose 34, Barber 19, Madden 9, Ellis 31, Wells 19, Haffenden 3, Watchorn 6*, Newton *, Extras 28. Total: 156-9.