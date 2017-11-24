ECB choose Melton Mowbray CC for girls’ cricket programme

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Cricket Club have been chosen to help develop the next generation of female stars.

The club has been selected for the programme by the England and Wales Cricket Board (East Midlands) to help develop girls’ cricket in the area and encourage more girls to try the sport.

They begin girls-only softball sessions for school years 5, 6, 7 and 8 at Long Field Sports Hall next Thursday (November 30).

Further sessions are scheduled for December 7 and 14 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Each session costs £2.

Melton aim to field a girls’ team in the Leicestershire and Rutland Youth League next season.

For more details, call Kathy Tew on 07977 815251.