Defeat for Barkby as poor run continues

Barkby’s poor run of results continued when Kibworth beat them by three wickets.

Kibworth won the toss and put the home side in to bat.

Butler bowled Tom Flowers with the third ball of the first over, but Ben Hollis and Ben Silver took the score to 39 before Hollis was caught for 22.

With the score on 77, Silver was bowled by Bashford for 38 and four runs later Tew fell victim to Paige-Morris for 15.

Steve Flowers and Aiden Morris took the score to 110. When Flowers was caught for 16, Drake joined Morris and, with the score on 137, Morris was stumped for 20. Drake soon followed for 11.

An eighth wicket partnership of 34 by Bourke and Sharp came to an end when was caught with his score on 21.

Barkby lost their last two wickets in the 50th over as their innings ended on 173.

Kibworth lost opener Patel for six, caught behind by Silver off Smithard in the second over.

That brought Craven and Peel together and they put on 53 for the second wicket before Morris had Peel caught behind for 20.

Morris then bowled Shaw to leave the visitors on 72 for 3.

Another 50 partnership for the fourth wicket by Spence and Craven put Kibworth on top.

Barkby spinner Sharp gave his side some hope, taking the wickets of Spence for 20 and Whitmore for a duck.

Bourke joined the attack and had Patel caught by Smithard for four and when Sharp had Paige-Morris caught by Morris for 13, Kibworth were teetering on 146 for 7.

But they still had opener Craven in the middle and he took his score to 68 not out, which included 6 sixes, to guide his side to a three wicket victory in the 33rd over. He was given good support by Jackson (9 not out).

Barkby travel to Loughborough this Saturday, the match starting at 12noon.

Barkby batting: T Flowers 0, B Hollis 22, B Silver 38, D Tew 15, S Flowers 16, A Morris 20, J Drake 11, E Bourke 9no, C Sharp 21, K Skinner 1, A Smithard 0. Extras 20. Total 173.

Barkby bowling: K Skinner 4-0-28-0; A Smithard 3-0-14-1; A Morris 5-0-44-2; C Sharp 10-1-37-3, E Bourke 8-1-36-1, J Drake 2.1-0-7-0

Leicestershire Over 50s side play Yorkshire in the national over 50s final at Kibworth on Sunday. The game starts at 11am.

In a Division Four East game Queniborough 1st XI lost at home by 62 runs to Bitteswell 1st XI.

Batting first, Bitteswell made a perfect start with openers Ian Bateman and Matt Dann putting on a century stand for the first wicket.

Queniborough eventually made the breakthrough with the score on 102.

Bateman top scored with 57, while Dann made 42.

After such a strong start, the visitors might have expected a bigger final total, but in the end their innings closed on 212 for 7 after their allotted 45 overs.

For Queniborough, Mohammed Shakeel Patel was the most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 3-42 off 10 overs. Lila Goraniya picked up two wickets.

In their reply, none of the Queniborough batsmen was able to mount a major score.

Harjit Singh and Tarlochan Singh both scored 30, while Imran Gheewala chipped in with 28 as they were restricted to an all out total of 150.

Bateman was the architect of their destruction with figures of 4-26 to add to his earlier half century. He was well supported by Chris Grimes (3-26).