Cross country: Stilton Striders double up at Prestwold Hall

The second round of the Derby Runner Cross Country Series was practically on home ground for the Stilton Striders after a last-minute switch from Markfield to Prestwold Hall.

This venue regularly hosts county and national schools championships, with the seniors given two laps of a course which included a couple of ditches, an embankment and a water wade.

With little or no narrow parts causing hold-ups, the quicker runners could really motor.

For several Striders – Katie Hateley, Vicki Lowe, Lou Houghton, John Houghton, Alan Thompson and Nick Pryke – it was their second race in as many days after running the Seagrave long-distance XC race the day before.

Kathy Walsh made her cross country debut, while Matt White continued his comeback from injury.

Positions (Ladies): 24 Katie Hateley, 52 Vicki Lowe, 130 Lou Houghton, 165 Kathy Walsh, 171 Celia Bown, 178 Sue Pettingill, 183 Kaye Mead.

(Men): 82 Ian Drage, 165 Andy Nicholls, 205 Alan Thompson, 227 John Houghton, 248 Tam Nicol, 291 Matt White, 309 Steve Dewick, 322 Nick Pryke.