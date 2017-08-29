County League: Out-of-sorts Barkby United defeated at Lutterworth

Barkby United’s poor run of results in the Lincs County League Premier continued with an eight-wicket defeat at Lutterworth on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, but with only nine runs on the board Louis Botting was caught off Cader for three.

Hollis and Silver put on 48 for the second wicket before the former was caught and bowled by Smith for 29.

Barkby’s innings then collapsed to 97-7 as they lost Steve Flowers (1), Tom Flowers (4), Bartram (8), Morris (3) and Silver for 35.

Just four runs later Drake was dismissed for a duck, but Scott Moore and Cameron Sharp rescued Barkby’s innings, putting on 66 for the ninth wicket to help the visitors post 167-8.

Lutterworth’s openers Olly and Matt Pickering put on 79 for the first wicket, and when Sharp had Olly caught behind by Silver for 47 this brought Leicestershire county player Lewis Hill to the wicket.

Hill made his intentions clear from the start, blasting 49 off 22 balls, including three sixes before he was caught by Hollis off Smithard, leaving

Lutterworth needing only 10 runs for victory.

They duly reached their target in the 41st over to complete a convincing victory.

Barkby play Kibworth at home on Saturday (noon start).

Barkby: L. Botting 3, B. Hollis 29, B. Silver 35, S. Flowers 1, T. Flowers 4, M. Bartram 8, A. Morris 5, J. Drake 0, S. Moore 37*, C. Sharp 30*, Extras 15. Total: 167-8.

Lutterworth: 168-2

Bowling: A. Smithard 5.2-0-28-1; L. Botting 6-1-11-0; A. Morris 10-1-40-0; J. Drake 5-1-17-0; C. Sharp 5-1-18-1; S. Moore 2-1-11-0; B. Hollis 3-0-16-0; S. Flowers 4-0-16-0.