County League: Melton CC Seconds extend perfect start

Division Nine East leaders Melton Mowbray Second XI made it five wins out of five with a comfortable win against mid-table Electricity Sports Fourth XI on Saturday.

Overnight rain had left the track still damp and when Melton won the toss they had no hesitation in putting the hosts in to bat.

Sports’ opening pair put on a partnership of 37 which proved the highlight of their innings as Scott Mooney (9-1-12-1) and Darren Smith (12-5- 14-4) stifled the scoring.

In one spell the home team added only 10 runs in 12 overs for the loss of three wickets as Smith, in particular, made the most of the track which showed uneven bounce throughout and made batting extremely difficult.

Once Smith had completed his spell, Harvey Stokes took three quick wickets as the home side were bowled out in the 40th over with only 90 on the board.

The Melton openers started in watchful fashion as the pitch continued to misbehave.

Stokes was bowled in the sixth over by a ball which nipped back in off the pitch to bring Scott Mooney (45 not out) in to bat.

He and James Culy (15) took the score on to 49 before Culy was bowled by a ball which kept low.

Jamie Tew (23 not out) and Mooney went on the attack, quickly knocking off the required runs as Melton chased down the total in the 21st over.

The win leaves them 10 points clear at the top as they prepare to host Braunstone Cricketers Second XI on Saturday (1pm start).

Matchball Sponsors: Kyrus Canine Specialists.

Electricity Sports: 90.

Bowling: S. Mooney 9-3-12-1; T. Zbaraski 3-0-21-0; D. Smith 12-5-14-4; K. Tew 1-1-0-1; S. Thorpe 6-1-12-0; H. Stokes 5-2-9-3; C. Hull 3-0-9-0; J. Culy 1-0-7-0; A. Hickson 0.2-0-0-1.

Melton: J. Culy 15, H. Stokes 1, S. Mooney 45*, J. Tew 23*, Extras 9. Total: 93-2.