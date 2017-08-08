County League: In-form Syston deepen Barkby slump

Barkby United’s dismal run continued when they suffered an eight-wicket defeat by local rivals Syston Town on Saturday.

In a match reduced to 31 overs a side, Syston won the toss at Beeby Road and put the hosts in to bat.

With the score on 21 Tahir bowled Stapleford-Jones for 10, and Leicestershire county player Will Fazackerly struck a quick 17 before he was caught by Drake off Razzaq.

Pardesi bowled Tew for 18 and then had Louis Botting caught by Corbett for 37 before Steve Flowers struck a quick 26, including three sixes. But with the score on 126 he was bowled by Vernon. Just 11 runs later Morris was bowled by Razzaq for three.

Ben Silver and Ryan Waplington took the score to 165 before Waplington was caught by Royal off Corbett for 16 as Barkby’s innings closed on 177-7, with Silver finishing unbeaten on 29.

Syston’s innings got off to a bad start when Morris had Razzaq (8) caught behind by Tew with the score on 12.

But Barkby’s only other success came when Botting had Royal caught by Steve Flowers for 27 with the score on 83.

Ghuman (77 not out) and Wootton (35 not out) then took Syston to their victory target with three overs and eight wickets to spare.

The defeat extends the winless run of the one-time league leaders Barkby to seven matches and drops them to seventh, while Syston’s fifth win in seven moved them up to fourth.

Barkby travel to Leicester Ivanhoe on Saturday, while Syston visit Kegworth.

Barkby: A. Stapleford-Jones 10, L. Botting 37, W. Fazackerly 17, D. Tew 18, S. Flowers 26, B. Silver 29*, A. Morris 3, R. Waplington 16, J. Drake 1*, Extras 20. Total: 177-7.

Syston: U. Razzaq 8, C. Royal 23, R. Ghuman 76*, C. Wootton 35*, Extras 38. Total: 180-2.

Bowling: R. Waplington 3-0-25-0; A. Morris 3.2-0-36-1; C. Sharp 6-0-36-0; L. Botting 4-0-27-1; E. Bourke 7-0-27-0; J. Drake 4-0-24-0.