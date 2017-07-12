County League: High-flying Barkby stunned by basement side Enderby

A depleted Barkby United First XI collapsed to defeat at home to bottom side Enderby to lose ground at the top of the County League Premier.

Barkby were without Tom Flowers, while Ian Kirk played his final match for the club the previous week, as they travelled to a side who had yet to win a game this season.

On winning the toss, Barkby put the away side into bat and they lost their first wicket when Morris had Coughlin caught behind by Tew.

Wormington and Patel took the score to 71 before Bartram caught the latter off the bowling off Carmichael for 12.

Enderby then lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Wormington (56) getting a substantial score as their innings ended on 127 in only the 31st over.

Carmichael was the most successful Barkby bowler with figures of 4 for 28.

This left the home side with 69 overs to score the 128 runs needed for victory, but they lost their first wicket with only seven runs on the board and this set the tone.

Only Tew (16) and skipper Steve Flowers (14) achieved double figures as the tea interval arrived with Barkby 61-6.

And within five overs of the resumption, United lost the remaining four wickets for the addition of only 13 runs.

Barkby drop to third, 38 points behind leaders Sileby, and will be looking to put together a much-improved performance on Saturday when they travel to second-bottom Rothley Park.

Barkby: B. Silver 6, A. Stapleford-Jones 7, D. Tew 16, S. Flowers 14, E. Bourke 9, A. Morris 1, M. Harby 4, M. Bartram 5, M. Carmichael 5, J. Drake 0, C. Sharp 0*, Extras 7. Total: 74.

Enderby: 127.

Bowling: C. Sharp 6.2-1-24-1; A. Morris 6-0-41-1; J. Drake 9-0-26-2; M. Carmichael 7-0-28-4; E. Bourke 2-0-3-1.