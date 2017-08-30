County League: Egerton Park’s promotion hopes fade with Broomleys defeat

Egerton Park’s hopes of a County League top two finish look to be fading after crashing to a heavy home defeat to Broomleys on Saturday.

Park remained in fourth in Division Two after the nine-wicket defeat, but saw the gap between them and second-placed Electricity Sports widen to 52 points with just three games left.

The home side lost the toss and were put into bat and their innings never really got started as they lost regular wickets.

Only top run scorer Tom Glover stood firm with 59 not out in a poor batting display, with Rich Haffenden the only other batsman to make it into double figures.

Broomleys then produced a perfect batting performance to leave Park with only one point from the match.

The only wicket to go down fell to Jason Creed who bowled a good spell on his return to the first team.

Ellis also bowled a tight spell, but despite all of their efforts, Broomleys were too good on the day.

Egerton Park visit Kirby Muxloe on Saturday (1pm start) hoping to finish the season strongly.

Egerton Park: K. Panchal 7, S. Rose 0, T. Glover 59*, A. Barber 0 R. Bailey 0, C. Madden 9, M. Ellis 0, Woodcock 0, R. Haffenden 15, N. Watchorn 1, J. Creed 5, Extras 13. Total: 109.

Broomleys: 112-1.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 3-0-18-0; J. Creed 9-1-25-1; M. Ellis 8-4-25-0; K. Panchal 2-0-19-0; A. Barber 3-0-15-0; C. Madden 2.2-0-11-0.