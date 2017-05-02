County League cricket: Egerton Park dominate Narborough after Rose ton

A much-improved Egerton Park First XI kick-started their season with a winning draw at home to Narborough on Saturday.

After losing the toss again, Park were asked to bat first and got off to a steady start before losing the wicket of Henry Newton.

Park captain Charlie Madden congratulates Stuart Rose (left) on his century EMN-170205-112524002

Tom Glover came to the crease and supported top scorer Stuart Rose who made a hard-fought 104.

Glover (41) and skipper Charlie Madden (40) helped the home side to a good total of 227.

On a high, Egerton Park set out to find early wickets, and Nick Watchorn got them off to the perfect start when he picked up two quick wickets in an over.

Overseas signing Mitchell Ellis bowled a very tight spell to help take the game away from Narborough.

There were further wickets from Panchal, Newton, Glover and two further wickets from Watchorn, but the visitors shut up shop and saw out the draw seven wickets down.

Park pick up 20 points in an excellent confidence-boosting performance ahead of this weekend’s trip to Leicester Ivanhoe Seconds (1pm).

Egerton Park: Newton 5, Rose 104, Glover 41, Madden 40*, Woolcock 7, Burdett 12*, Extras 18. Total: 227-4.

Narborough: 86-7,

Bowling: Glover 9-5-11-1; Watchorn 12-5-23-4; Ellis 8-4-13-0; Panchal 3-0-10-1; Wells 4-1-19-0; Barber 3-1-4-0; Newton 2-1-1-1.