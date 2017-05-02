County League cricket: Barkby United Seconds maintain perfect winning start

Barkby United Second XI maintained their perfect start to the season with another 30-point haul at Bitteswell on Saturday.

Their second consecutive full house leaves them ?? points clear at the top of Division Four East.

Skipper Dave Botting won the toss and elected to bat, opening with Louis Botting and Martin Troop.

The first over set the tone with 14 runs coming off it, and the pair continued to dominate early on, racing to 70-0 from 10 overs.

Troop (35) was first to depart after an 83 first-wicket stand as Botting passed 50 for the second week running.

Jack Wood had just started to utilise his pull shot, when he was bounced out for 24 and when Botting (60) and Ryan Waplington (4) soon followed, Barkby were 150-4.

Matt Harby and Max Carmichael kept up the rapid rate, dealing mainly in boundaries, to quickly add 54 Harby was caught in the deep three short of a half-century.

Carmichael then took centre stage, scoring a steady 50 in 33 balls before powering to his century just 17 balls later, ending the innings 110 not out from 54 balls, including nine sixes and eight fours.

In among the mayhem, Matt Bartram (13) hit the first six of his career, Lloyd Phillips chopped on for three and Jack Johnson remained three not out as Barkby posted an enormous 314-7 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Edwards was bowled for 0 by Ryan Waplington, but the home side reached 83-1 within 12 overs against a very attacking field set.

A turn to the medium pace of Dave Botting and Adam Cookson proved the difference as Botting removed one and three, both caught by the acrobatic Phillips and Jack Wood respectively.

Cookson then tore through the middle and lower order before death bowler Phillips’ late cameo of swing bowling sealed an emphatic 203-run victory. Barkby host Medbourne at Beeby Road on Saturday.