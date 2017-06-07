County League: Barkby United Seconds return to the summit

Barkby United Second XI returned to the top of County League Division Five East thanks to a 21-point haul at home to Wigston Town.

Looking to get back to winning ways, Barkby captain Dave Botting won the toss and the hosts batted first.

Troop partnered the returning Louis Botting whose run-a-ball innings of 29 ended with a tame shot which was caught in the ring, after an opening stand of 42.

A slow start from Troop was helped by the injection of urgency from Jack Wood who didn’t waste any time as the pair increased the run rate, punishing any bad balls that came their way.

Troop brought up his half-century off 79 balls with a cover drive, as did Wood who reached his 50 from 46 balls.

Troop (63) gave his wicket away, caught and bowled, ending a second-wicket stand of 118, and Wood (50) followed soon after, picking out the only fielder on the leg side, to leave Barkby 162-3 after 30 overs.

Matt Harby only made two before being trapped LBW, but Ben Hollis and Max Carmichael added a patient 61 for the fifth wicket.

Hollis (17) and Carmichael (36) were both caught, and Lloyd Phillips (7*) and Hayden Whitaker (5*) couldn’t find the rope late on, but Barkby ended on 241-6 from 45 overs.

Callum Smith (7-1-22-0) opened the bowling with Louis Botting (10-0-47-2), and it was the latter who struck first, trapping the opener LBW, 10-1, and after several streaky boundaries, the remaining opener also fell LBW to Botting.

Cookson (8-1-33-1) found the third wicket before Dave Botting (12-5-18-2) took a fourth, caught by Harby, to leave Wigston 94-5.

A fifth wicket stand of 49 ended when the fired-up Carmichael (5-0-36-1), after dropped catches in the slips, disturbed the poles.

Barkby didn’t have to wait long for their sixth as Botting took another.

A late spell from Lloyd Phillips (3-0-13-2) then saw the all-rounder take two wickets.

At 159-8, Barkby tried desperately to bowl the opposition out and claim the maximum 30-point haul, but it was not to be.

The ball often fell agonisingly short of fielders or millimetres away from the edge as Wigston ended their innings on 188-8, 53 runs short as Barkby claimed a winning draw.

Barkby Seconds travel to Dunton Bassett on Saturday (1pm).