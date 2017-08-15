County League: Barkby United hold on for draw

Barkby United stopped the rot as they hung on for a draw at Leicester Ivanhoe on Saturday in the Everards County Cricket League Premier.

United, who had lost four of their last five matches having led the division, dropped to eighth after taking seven points from the losing draw.

Ivanhoe won the toss and chose to bat first, with Lois Botting having Dickson caught for five with the score on 20.

Evans and Swindells put on 188 for the second wicket until Sharp finally had Swindells caught by Fazackerly for 103, and Sharp struck again when he caught and bowled Gilford for three with the score on 216-3.

Evans’ fine innings of 114 came to an end when Morris had him caught by Louis Botting, and Sharp (4 for 51 from nine overs) took two more wickets in the final over of the innings as Ivanhoe posted a challenging total of 263-6.

Barkby lost their first wicket on just 19 when Gilford had Stapleford-Jones trapped lbw for four.

With the score on 49, Fazackerly was then caught in the deep for 21, and Barkby had reached 82 when opener Louis Botting was run out for 34.

Just three runs later Silver was caught by Durose off Graham for two as the visitors looked to be wobbling

David Tew and Tom Flowers then put on 73 for the sixth wicket before Tew was caught behind off Gilford for 44.

Flowers, returning after injury, held the innings together with a patient 48 not out as Barkby lost three further wickets in quick succession.

Flowers and Dave Botting managed to survive the last two overs as Barkby saw out the overs on 197-9.

On Saturday, Barkby entertain Kegworth at Beeby Road, starting at 12.30pm.

Ivanhoe: 263-6.

Bowling: W. Fazackerly 6-1-29-0; L. Botting 10-1-38-1; A. Morris 9-0-57-1; C. Sharp 9-0-51-4; D. Botting 10-0-52-0; K. Skinner 6-0-34-0.

Barkby: A. Stapleford-Jones 4, L. Botting 34, W. Fazackerly 21, S. Flowers 22, B. Silver 2, D. Tew 44, T. Flowers 48*, A. Morris 3, K. Skinner 2, C. Sharp 0, D. Botting 0*, Extras 17. Total: 197-9.