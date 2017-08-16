County Cricket League: Egerton Park edge past Billesdon to maintain promotion hopes

Egerton Park heaped more pressure on the top two with a tight win at Billesdon on Sunday.

The three-wicket victory sent Park into third place in Division Two and closed to within 23 points of leaders Electricity Sports.

After winning the toss again, Park put Billesdon into bat and were made to work hard for wickets.

They had to wait until the 16th over for their breakthrough when Henry Newton was introduced to the attack.

Newton (3 for 29) had two top spells, along with Mitch Ellis (3 for 36) before Glover grabbed two late wickets to restrict the home side to 166-9.

The visitors went out looking for a solid start and found one with a 77-run partnership between Panchal, impressive once more for his 37, and man-of-the-match Glover (85).

Regular wickets kept Billesdon in the game and put pressure on the middle order, but with Glover at the crease, Park always looked favourites.

And he guided the Melton side over the line with just two balls remaining to move 21 points behind second-placed Loughborough Carillon who Park host on Saturday (1pm start).

Billesdon: 166-9.

Bowling: Watchorn 6-2-26-0; Glover 12-3-36-2; Wells 5-1-35-0; Newton 10-1-29-3; Ellis 12-3-36-3

Park: Panchal 37, Bailey 1, Glover 85*, Rose 1, Barber 3, Madden 16, Wells 1, Newton 10, Ellis 0*, Extras 13. Total: 167-7.