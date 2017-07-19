Comfortable win for Melton firsts

Have your say

Melton 1st XI stormed to an easy 94-run victory at home to Bardon Hill 1st XI on Saturday.

Batting first in this Leicestershire and Rutland Divison Three fixture, Melton set their visitors a tough target, scoring 223-7 off 45 overs.

It proved too much for Bardon, who slumped to an all out total of 129, their innings closing after 36 overs.

The win gave Melton 30 points, with Bardon having to settle for five points.

This coming Saturday, Melton travel to Shepshed. The match begins at 1pm.

The 2nd XI entertain GNG at the All England Sports Ground, starting at 1pm.

In the Burrough and District Evening League, Melton midweek XI lost by 97 runs to Old Dalby on Tuesday evening in a Division Three game.

Old Dalby scored 198-3 off their 18 overs and then restricted Melton to 101-6.