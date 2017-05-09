Car crash stops play during cricket game

Cricketers were forced to suspend their match when a car crashed into a fence close to the boundary inches from where a fielder had been standing a few moments before.

The incident happened at Barkby Cricket Club on Saturday afternoon during a second team game.

Fortunately, a wrought iron fence prevented the Peugeot 206 from careering on to the field of play, although the bonnet flew off on to the grass.

The driver, believed to be a 19-year-old man, was apprehended by one of the players and later spoken to by police.

His vehicle is thought to have been written off in the incident and he was shaken but not injured.

Barkby CC chairman Mar Birr said: “I’ve been playing for the club since I was 11 and I’m in my late 40s now and I have to say I have never seen a car hit the fence like that during a match before.

“The car came down the hill and thankfully the fence did its job.

“The opposition captain had moved a fielder from a position just in front of where the car hit only the ball before.

“The scary bit was that the car could have ended up four or five metres inside the boundary rope.

“Clearly, it could have been a lot worse.”

The match was suspended for 15 minutes as stunned players and spectators reacted to what had happened.

“People were a bit shocked,” said Marc.

“The driver was dazed and quite shocked.

“He was actually apprehended by the opposition captain and spoken to by police officers when they arrived but he wasn’t arrested.

“We would have abandoned the game had the accident been more serious but thankfully no-one was injured.”

The iron fence has sustained occasional damage from vehicles in the past but usually during the night.

The latest incident has left the cricket ground’s owner, Squire John Pochin, with a bill of around £6,000.

The match, between Barkby’s second team and Medbourne in the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League, was eventually played to a finish with the home side enjoying a resounding victory by 240 runs.