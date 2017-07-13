Brownlow School beat Great Dalby to win back Kuzmicz Shield

Brownlow School cricketers beat their counterparts at Great Dalby in an annual memorial match last Friday.

The two schools have competed for the Kuzmicz Shield in Great Dalby since 2009 in memory of villager Roger Kuzmicz who died while his children attended Great Dalby Primary School.

His wife Sally and daughter Emily attended the match and presented the trophy to the Brownlow team who ran out resounding winners for a sixth time, avenging last year’s defeat.

Lots of parents supported the match on a warm afternoon, while Great Dalby pupils cheered on their team.

A speech of thanks was given by Great Dalby headteacher Lucy Anderson who welcomed Mrs Kuzmicz and her daughter and all the parental support, as well as retired teacher Fred Parker who kindly umpired the match.

This is a keenly-contested match, with all the children relishing the challenge, while playing with great team spirit.