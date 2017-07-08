British athletics star Rooney opens Ratcliffe College track

Olympic runner Martyn Rooney dropped in at Ratcliffe College to officially open their new athletics track last week.

The former European 400m champion ran a leg of a relay race with Ratcliffe’s sports scholars, and cut the ribbon on the tartan track.

Director of Sport at Ratcliffe College, Amanda Stafford said, “Sport is an important part of the school’s ethos and we are delighted with our new track which will help us to develop our athletics programme over the coming years.

“We are also looking forward to opening our new Astroturf in September, which will enable us to build upon the success of our hockey teams this year, and also the building of a new state-of-the-art fitness suite.”

Ratcliffe College offers a range of scholarships, including sports for entry into Years 7 and 12.