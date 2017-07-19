Bicknell shows true class to steer Belvoir home

South Notts League Div A

BELVOIR v BALDERTON

Belvoir won by 9 wickets

After a cautious start Balderton lost three wickets in two overs to Belvoir’s opening attack of Danny Gibson and Fraser Fentem.

One wicket was the result of a fine diving catch by Sam Penford to a low and fast chance at square leg.

Joe Bottomley, who finished with figures of 4-36, claimed the fourth victim as Balderton captain Chris Dobbie (47) tried to mount a counter-attack.

However, despite some gritty help from his partners, the Belvoir attack were in charge, with wickets falling to Bottomley, the crafty Darren Bicknell (2-21) and Jamie Gilbertson.

Dobbie’s knock was a typically craggy effort that only ended when he lost patience and miss-hit Bottomley to Fentem at mid-off.

Belvoir’s reply began with opener Danny Wilson hitting four boundaries in a cameo innings of 20 before he was well caught by Dobbie at extra-cover.

At the other end, Bicknell (61no) was putting together an innings of true class, pacing his knock to perfection.

Despite some excellent bowling from Raz Khan and Scott Barnsdale, Bicknell was never tied down. He played with the confidence of a batsman who knew the game was there for the taking and all he had to do was ensure he was there at the end for it to happen.

Bicknell and Bottomley (41no) added an unbroken 99 for the second wicket at an increasing rate as the latter smacked 7 fours in his normal run-a-ball style. Even then they were made to dig in by good spell from Matthew Smart.

But the outcome was inevitable and Belvoir cruised to a nine-wicket victory.