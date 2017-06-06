Belvoir League: Hickling CC maintain unbeaten start

With three teams having won all of their Belvoir Cricket League matches and the other three having lost theirs, something had to give last Thursday.

Thorpe Arnold met Hickling in a battle of two undefeated teams, while Mars Petcare took on Upper Broughton with both teams looking for their first victory.

Thorpe batted first and made a good total of 126-3, but Hickling coasted to victory by nine wickets with openers Matt Wynn and Ian Fisher leading the charge to maintain Hickling’s unbeaten start.

On an evening of good run scoring, Mars posted an imposing 132 from their 16 overs against Broughton.

But a good team effort saw the visitors record their first win of the campaign, with everyone chipping in, and Rich Randall (20) and Matt Gillan (16) top scoring as Broughton passed the total in the final over.