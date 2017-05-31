Belvoir League Cricket: Wymeswold and Thorpe Arnold rack up the runs

The latest round of the Belvoir League served up a feast of runs last Thursday.

On a cracking batting wicket, Wymeswold ran riot against Upper Broughton, amassing 10 runs an over thanks to Harry Bowley (51), J. Lewin (52), D. Barry (27) and D. Lewin 19.

Of the Broughton bowlers, Stevenson (3 for 56) fared best from the carnage as Wymeswold chalked up 168-4.

In reply, the home side went for it early on, but this resulted in a clatter of wickets.

Dutton (2 for 1), P. Shelton (1 for 10) and Fothergill (1 for 4) all had success with the ball, while veterans C. Shelton (36 not out) and M. Bullimore (13 not out) top scored as the Broughton (76-7).

In the evening’s other game, Thorpe Arnold racked up a big total of 126-4 before Mars Petcare put a good fight in reply with 102-9.

* Genny Bears have withdrawn from the league.