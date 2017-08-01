Belvoir hang on to deny South Notts League leaders Wollaton

A stubborn rearguard action helped Belvoir avoid defeat at home to Division A leaders Wollaton on Saturday.

On a slow wicket and damp outfield at Knipton, Wollaton made a sluggish start, reaching 55-1 from their first 20 overs.

Danny Gibson and Phil Irvine had been frugal, but Dan Andrew (36) and Ian Dodd (39) began to play more freely.

Their stand of 57 gave Wollaton hopes of a decent score, but it was cut short by one of two neat stumpings by Ryan Lewis.

Tim Young (23) joined Dodd to add another 41 for the third wicket when the former was bowled by Darren Bicknell (5 for 44) before Dodd fell to an excellent catch on the boundary by Phil Irvine.

Mustafa Iqbal led a short counter-attack which was superbly curtailed by Tom Neville’s superb diving catch off a flat hit to the boundary.

This was off the tricky Bicknell who took four wickets in 18 balls, and despite hitting 16 from the last over, the visitors didn’t quite manage the fourth batting bonus point, finishing on 163-8.

Wollaton bowled well, with Mustafa Iqbal (4 for 32) to the fore, and at 62-6 Belvoir’s reply looked doomed.

However, Olly Elson (39) and Ryan Lewis showed plenty of gumption in adding 35 for the seventh wicket, with Elson’s dominant knock typically robust, featuring two large sixes.

Credit must also go to Belvoir’s number 10 Jamie Gilbertson who stone-walled through 26 balls to guide Belvoir to a second batting bonus point and the two points for a losing draw, hanging on at 129-9 at the close.