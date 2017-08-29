Belvoir Cricket Club legends roll back the years as David Storer returns

Youth took on experience at Knipton on Sunday when a Belvoir CC Legends XI took on their young Sunday XI league side.

The team were gathered together by the chairman to celebrate a visit by club legend David Storer from his home in Australia.

The Legends were asked to bat first and David Goodson (40) and Richard Clayfield (20) got the day going at eight runs-per-over in an opening stand of 62.

Goodson thumped the ball to all parts without favour at a strike rate of 160, including a six which landed in the neighbouring postcode.

Clayfield’s innings was more sedate, but included one sublime square cut to the boundary, before he was fittingly caught and bowled by son Olly.

At the other end the pace and accuracy of Fraser Fentem (2 for 18) did for a couple of legends, reducing them to 63-3 from 11 overs.

This brought together John Copley (30) and David Storer (28).

Copley struck four boundaries interspersed with quick running between the wickets until he was stumped by Chris Bealby off Joe De’Ath.

Storer’s knock was less frenetic but still compiled at a strike rate of 122. Tony Wade (31 retired) made his final 28 runs off only 12 balls, while James Clayfield (16) and Andy Dann (11) both retired to make sure nearly everybody got a bat as the legends posted 194-9.

Andrew Mitchell (2 for 16) then bowled with guile and took wickets with successive balls to have the Sunday XI 4-2.

Fraser Fentem (33) joined Olly Clayfield (69) in a stand of 88 in 11 overs with Fentem blasting two sixes off Andy Dann (2 for 26) before the bowler had his revenge thanks to a good catch from Jason Hemstock.

Olly Clayfield’s knock was more aggressive than usual before Ian De’Ath (24 not out) came to the wicket with 8.3 runs needed per over and offered steady support in a stand of 33.

But the latter’s dismissal was quickly followed by two more – one to Danny Greengrass who served up a nagging length and line.

The Sunday XI’s chances were slipping away at 136-6 with only 27 balls left and 59 still to score.

Despite the best efforts of Jamie Flear and the continuing defiance of De’Ath, they closed on 146-6, 48 runs short.