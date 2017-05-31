Batting collapse sinks Barkby Unied hopes

Barkby United Second XI slipped to second place in County League Division Five East after a three-wicket defeat in a low-scoring affair at Highfield Rangers.

Skipper Dave Botting won the toss and elected to bat, a decision he would later regret.

Martin Troop missed a straight one in the second over and was bowled for one before Jack Wood gave catching practice to cover to leave Barkby 4-2.

Matt Harby hit his first two balls for four in typical fashion, and his fifth ball over the sightscreen for six, but he soon top edged the ball straight up and was caught for 14.

In bizarre circumstances, Ben Hollis (3) was run out at the non-striker’s end, Matt Bartram was bowled for a duck, and Max Carmichael (0) was lbw as the visitors limped to 35-6.

Ryan Waplington offered some resistance before he was bowled for 12, but Adam Cookson lasted just one ball, snicking off for the fourth duck of the innings.

At a desperate 54-8, Lloyd Phillips and Hayden Whitaker added 29 for the ninth wicket, with Phillips departing for 28, caught at mid-off.

A 10th wicket stand of 21 between Whitaker (13 not out) and Dave Botting (10) took Barkby into three figures to 104 all out.

In pursuit of 10 wickets, Barkby had to wait until the 10th over and 36 runs for their first, a high swirling catch caught in the deep by Whitaker off the bowling of Phillips.

Another 10 overs passed before Botting picked up his customary wicket, and 71-2 soon became 73-4, as Botting picked up a second.

Hollis then took a wicket with a full toss and Waplington struck and when Carmichael’s direct hit run-out sent the middle stump out of the ground, Barkby had a glimmer of hope at 94-6.

Carmichael charged in and bowled another batsman, but at 101-7 Waplington missed a slip chance after Carmichael found the edge, and the ball ran for four.

Despite a spirited performance with the ball, Barkby now trail Queniborough by a point and welcome Wigston Town to Beeby Road on Saturday (1pm).