Barkby made to pay for middle order collapse

Have your say

Rothley Park were the visitors to Barkby United on Sunday.

Barkby batted first and Will Fazackerly and Adam Stapleford-Jones got the innings off to a flying start, putting on 70 in 13 overs before Fazackerly was caught by Williams off Hackett for 50 off only 29 balls.

His innings included 7 fours and two sixes.

David Tew and Stapleford-Jones put on 83 for the second wicket before former England player Phil Defreitas came into the attack, bowling spin.

He had Stapleford-Jones caught by Welch for 59.

Tew went on to make 51, with Steve Flowers adding 31 and Aiden Morris 23 but Barkby’s middle order collapsed and the innings closing on 263 for 9.

Rothley started slowly against the pace attack of Fazackerly and Smithard and, with the score on 42, Smithard had Vivekanand caught behind by Tew.

Morris came into the attack and had Williams LBW, leaving Rothely on 56-2.

Skipper Khan and opener Karim put on 133 for the thirdrd wicket. Khan went on to make 89.

With 15 overs left and 77 runs required a quickfire 32 from Hackett off 18 balls took Rothley to the verge of victory before Hackett was run out.

But Karim remained at the crease, scoring an undefeated 84 to secure a six-wicket win for Rothley in the 48th over.

Barkby: W Fazackerly 50, A Stapleford-Jones 59, D Tew 51, S Flowers 31, B Silver 2, A Morris 27, R Townsend 1, E Bourke 5, J Drake 17, C Sharp 11no, A Smithard 0no. Extras 9. Total 263 - 9.

Rothley Park: 266 - 4

Bowling: W Fazackerly 10-0-40-1, A Smithard 6-0-30-1, A Morris 2-0-16-1, C Sharp 5.1-1-44-0, E Bourke 10-0-24-0, J Drake 4-0-33-0, R Townesend 10-0-68-0.