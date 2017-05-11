Assassins claim five British title successes

Fighters from the Assassins Muay Thai and K1 Gym entered the WKU British Championships in Birmingham - and returned with five titles.

Lexie Peters, 10, Mkaylin Kneeland, seven, Elizabeth Griffiths, 13, and 14-year-old Saxon Nugent all won kickboxing titles, while Aliza Agwan, 13, is a British K1 champ.

Elizabeth and Saxon claimed their titles with first-round stoppages, Saxon also defeating a world champion.

Mkaylin became a British champ despite suffering from illness the night before.

For Aliza, it was her fourth title, while at the other end of the scale, Lexie became champion despite only a handful of fights to her name.

During Saturday’s kickboxing competitions, Taylor Bishop, 10, seven-year-old Ava Laight and Shaye Smith, 10, also represented the gym.

Sunday’s K1 action saw Mustafa Agwan, eight, beaten in his final, while Naomi Blankley, 13, also gained vital experience.