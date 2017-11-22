Archbishop of Canterbury drops by at Melton schools athletics event

Have your say

Brooksby Melton College hosted an exciting day of track and field events for the annual Melton and Belvoir School Games Sportshall Athletics.

The event had a special guest spectator in the afternoon as the Archbishop of Canterbury dropped by as part of his three-day tour to the Leicester area.

Twelve schools from across the borough took part EMN-171122-145022002

Two events were held throughout the day featuring 253 individuals as 12 Melton and Vale primary schools competed against each other to accumulate the most points towards their overall team score.

The field events included standing long jump, speed bounce, chest push, triple jump and the vertical jump, while the track events featured obstacle relay, six-lap paarlauf and one and two-lap relays under the support and guidance of BMC sports students.

Brownlow School’s A team were crowned overall winners and regained their title, while Bottesford took the silver.

Frisby claimed the bronze as Stathern narrowly missed out on an overall podium spot.

Brownlow will now go on to represent Melton and Belvoir in the Level 3 (County) competition at the Leicester Arena on Tuesday, December 5.

Other schools to participate were Ab Kettleby, Sherard, Asfordby Hill, Asfordby Captains Close, The Grove, St Francis, and Great Dalby.