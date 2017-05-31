All Stars Cricket places up for grabs at Thorpe Arnold CC

Young cricketers enjoyed their first taste of All Stars Cricket at Thorpe Arnold Cricket Club in glorious weather last Friday.

A few places are still available at Thorpe Arnold to join the ECB-backed national scheme which was launched this season to attract more youngsters into cricket.

The sessions are for five to eight-year-olds and run weekly on Friday from 5pm to 6pm, coached by Lindsey.

Each player gets their own All Stars Cricket pack which includes bat, ball and kit.

Registration can be found at www.allstarscricket.co.uk