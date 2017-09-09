A good year on and off the court for Libby

John Ferneley College student Libby Duncan has brought an end to a great season of success.

The 14-year-old moved to Grantham Tennis Club last year and this year swept the board in the junior ranks, winning singles titles at under 14 and under 16, as well as claiming the under 18s doubles title at the club tournament.

Libby also won the consolation singles finals in a regional tournament, and finished runner-up at the Uppingham tournament.

On the team front, she had a successful season with the ladies’ first and second teams.

As well as spending time on the court, she has also put her time to good use off it by doing work experience at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton with the National Deaf team.

Libby became a qualified sports leader for mini tennis tournaments and regularly umpires matches, and was invited to volunteer at the National School Sports Games at Loughborough University with the wheelchair tennis.