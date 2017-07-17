Young welly wangers at Whissendine Pre-school throw for Harley’s Trust

Youngsters at Whissendine Pre-school have been busy putting their throwing skills to the test for a special cause.

The pre-school staged a sponsored welly wanging competition at their local park to raise funds for The Harley Staples Cancer Trust.

Staff member Sarah Bateman said: “The children had a great time and the furthest throw was an astonishing seven metres and 30 centimetres.

“We chose The Harley Staples Cancer Trust, which is close to their hearts as Harley’s younger brother attends the pre-school.

“The Harley Staples Cancer Trust is a charity in memory of Harley who lost his battle with a rare leukaemia B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia Burkitt type in 2009, nine months after he was diagnosed. Harley was just eight-years-old.

“The children raised £382.60 and presented the cheque to Katherine Staples who is Harley’s mum and founder of the Trust.

“The money raised will go towards a playhouse at Harley’s House situated in Rutland, just minutes from Rutland Water.”