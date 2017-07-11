Young school musicians blow family and friends away at Violins in the Vale concert

Talented young musicians pulled out all the stops to put on an impressive performance for family and friends, at Hose Village Hall on Monday.

Violins in the Vale, organised by Harby-based music teacher Zosia Cocker, involved about 50 children aged 7-18 from schools across the Melton borough and beyond.

An afternoon of music rehearsals and workshops finished with a massed performance for parents and friends. Young violinists, viola players and cellists played alongside pupils from other local schools.

Mrs Cocker said: “For many of the children it was their first opportunity to play and perform together with such a large band and they all had a wonderful afternoon.

“There were many memorable highlights, from the beginner group enthusiastically playing Tinkle Twinkle Little Star with actions, a very polished Vivaldi double violin concerto performed by the Senior String Group, James Bond music with a catchy groove, and a spirited Crocodile Rock at the end.

“Parents and friends also raised £62 from our bucket collection at the end for Dove Cottage Day Hospice.”