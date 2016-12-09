Young cooks impress in Rotary contest at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel

Skilled culinary students at the borough’s secondary schools Belvoir High School, John Ferneley College and Long Field Academy have taken part in the opening rounds of the Rotary Young Chef competition.

The aim of the innovative competition is to encourage young people to learn how to cook a healthy meal, develop food presentation skills, consider food hygiene issues, develop organisational skills and develop the ability to cope in a demanding and challenging situation.

All three heats were hotly contested and the worthy winners were Lucy Towle at Belvoir High School, Harry Hooley at John Ferneley College and Emily Dawson at Long Field Academy.

The winners will now attend a masterclass generously provided by Luke Holland, head chef at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel, before they compete in the Rotary District Finals in Leicester in January.

Melton Mowbray Rotary Clubs thank the judges, parents and schools for their participation and encouragement, particularly at a time when syllabuses, school budgets and teaching resources are under review.