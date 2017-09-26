Passengers were evacuated from a bus in Thurmaston this morning (Tuesday) after the vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters from Birstall and the Eastern station attended the incident, at 8.35am in Humberstone Lane.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about smoke issuing from the rear of a bus located on Humberstone Lane in Thurmaston.

“The caller confirmed all persons were off the vehicle.

“Two fire appliances attended, and crews confirmed it was a single decker diesel bus involved in fire.

“Fire was located in the engine compartment of the bus and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish it.

“The driver of the bus arranged for the vehicle to be recovered.”