Wymondham beauty Paula in the frame for Ms Galaxy UK title

A bridal make-up artist from Wymondham says she plans to get “fitter than ever” ahead of her appearance in the Ms Galaxy UK beauty finals.

Paula Tennant (50), has started going to the gym four times a week in preparation for the competition crescendo in March in Lancashire.

Paula (crouching) hosting her coffee morning for The Christie Charitable Fund, with friends at her home in Wymondham PHOTO: Supplied

The Ms Leicestershire finalist has never done anything like this before. She sees this challenge as a massive confidence booster and hopes to inspire other women. She is raising money for The Christie Charitable Fund.

Paula said: “I turned 50 this year and my friends kept asking me what I was going to do to mark it.

“I read an article in a magazine with a lady in it who was 38 and looked great. She said she was representing Yorkshire in a beauty pageant. I was inspired from that moment on.

“The Ms Galaxy competition category I’m entering is the third time it’s been held. Anyone over 30 and who isn’t married could enter.”

Ahead of the finals Paula had to send a selection of four photographs to the competition judges, before finding out she’d been awarded a purple sash and given the title Ms Leicestershire Galaxy to boot.

Paula added: “I still feel sexy and I’m not ready to hang up my stilettos yet. I think sometimes women in their 50s aren’t classed as glamorous and so I’m doing this to support women who’re still attractive.

“If I win the pageant I’ll be flown out to Florida for two weeks where I’ll be representing the UK on a global stage, even if I don’t, I get to put on a nice frock and have a good time.”

The 50-year-old has already raised £325 for her chosen cause by hosting a coffee morning on November 8, for 30 ladies in her village. The fundraiser included a raffle which local businesses donated luxury prizes for.

Paula said that she also wants to do a Lady Godiva next year.

To donate to her cause, email Paula at paulatennant@live.co.uk or visit www.christie.nhs.uk