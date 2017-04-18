Worshippers follow donkey through Long Clawson to celebrate Palm Sunday

Around 30 people followed a donkey around the village of Long Clawson to celebrate Palm Sunday, when Jesus rode into Jerusalem.

At intervals the group stopped to pray, sing and talk about the events leading up to Easter.

Some mothers with children came out to see the donkey and joined in with the small acts of worship along the way.

Palm crosses were given out and people remembered being given them when they were at school.

After the slow procession to the centre of the village everyone was invited to the Methodist Church where Deacon Dawn Canham took a short service of prayers for world peace followed by tea and cakes.

The day was organised by Clawson Christians Together and their thanks go to the owners of Jasper the donkey. The star of the day!