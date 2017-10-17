Whissendine couple Chris and Wendy brave the shave for Macmillan

Have your say

A generous couple have braved the shave for a charity that supports people and their families affected by cancer.

Chris Dale and Wendy Lee from Whissendine have had their heads shorn for Macmillan, raising hundreds.

Chris Dale and Wendy Lee after their head shave for Macmillan PHOTO: Supplied

The pair lost their hair on September 29 in The White Lion, Whissendine.

Chris said: “We decided to brave the shave as Wendy has lost a friend to cancer and my mother is currently fighting it for the second time.

“On the night we held a raffle that raised £120. My sponsorship raised an extra £70 and so did Wendy’s.

“If anyone is interested in boosting our total please contact me on 07748173535, as we’re still a way off our intended target of raising £250 each.

“A big thank you to Chris and Yolana at The White Lion for hosting us, Sarah for shaving us and everyone who bought tickets and sponsored us.”