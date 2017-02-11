Which Melton charities do you know that could benefit from Trumpton cash?

After another successful Christmas collection the firefighters behind the Trumpton charity are looking for potential beneficiaries who could benefit from a share of the £8,269 collected.

Each year the charity asks members of the Melton community to send letters to Melton Fire Station if they have a worthy cause that would benefit from funding.

Trumpton committee member and Melton firefighter Scott Smith said: “After another successful collection this year by Trumpton and the firefighters of Melton we’d like to invite Melton Times readers and members of the community to send letters requesting donations towards any local worthy cause which they feel could benefit from some of the cash collected.

“The original cut off point was February 14 but we would like to extend this to Sunday, February 26.”

Hand written or typed letters should be sent, the sooner the better, to The Trumpton Committee, Melton Fire Station, Nottingham Road, Melton, LE13 0NP. Please include your name, address, contact numbers, specify who it’s for, who will benefit and where possible include catalogue/product numbers.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a presentation night later this year.