Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Leicestershire as county heats up this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for Leicestershire this weekend.

While today and tomorrow morning is likely to stay dry, hot and sunny, highs of 25c, there is a yellow weather warning for rain issued for the county between 1pm on Saturday May 27 and 3am on Sunday May 28.

A met office forecaster said: Rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Saturday afternoon and evening. Some torrential thundery outbreaks are likely in places, leading to some localised flooding, especially on the roads where some travel disruption may occur.”