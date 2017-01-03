Waltham on the Wolds bell ringers keep centuries old tradition going to welcome in the New Year

Bell ringers at St Mary Magdalene Church in Waltham on the Wolds rang in the New Year in the usual tradition.

On New Year’s Eve the muffled bells rang from 11.20pm until 11.55pm when the muffles were removed for the tenor bell to strike midnight to welcome in 2017.

Waltham bell ringer Barry Gilchrist said: “The ringing out of the old year and ringing in of the new year went well and we had a surprise visitor, Rob Nicholls, all the way from Tasmania.

“We also got support from Ken Brockway (who usually rings at Redmile), Richard Thornton, John,Christine and Ken Mathews and myself.

“Unfortunately, our numbers are dwindling and it may not be long before the traditional New Year’s Eve ringing is just a memory.

“So, if you want to give church bell ringing a try please contact a member of the Waltham on the Wolds bell ringers on 01664 464313 or by email at barrysg@yahoo.com.”