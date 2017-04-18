Search

Walk of Witness marks Good Friday in Melton

Tom Styles plays the part of Jesus accompanied by the Roman Centurians and congregation, making their way to the short service in Market Place PHOTO: Tim Williams

Despite the misty rain and cool breeze the Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ organised by Churches Together in Melton began at 10am.

Led by a cross bearing Jesus and Roman guards in full costume, a procession of more than 120 people followed in silence along Nottingham Street to the Market Place.

A dramatic rendition of the ‘Stations of the Cross’ then took place to readings, prayers and Easter hymns.

David Coxhead from the United Reformed Church said: “Many people were emotionally moved as Jesus was taken to the cross. It was a truly ecumenical event as members from all the churches in the town took part.”