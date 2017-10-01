Vote for Melton as UK’s top pet-friendly town

You have until Saturday to cast your vote and help make Melton the UK’s number pet-friendly town.

The borough council and Mars Petcare teamed up earlier this year to launch a number of initiatives to use animals to improve the wellbeing of residents.

More than a dozen businesses have registered as pet-friendly enterprises and dog walking get-togethers have been organised in the country park.

Other schemes will also be launched as Melton contests the annual national Be Dog Friendly competition for top pet-friendly town, organised by the Kennel Club.

Go online to www.dogfriendly.co.uk/be-dog-friendly/locations/search/type/town-city to vote.