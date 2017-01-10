Volunteers make improvements to Melton Country Park to protect its wildlife

Friends of Melton Country Park and McDonald’s volunteer, Liz Chivers, planted 100 saplings for hedging at Melton Country Park on Saturday morning.

The team invested their time improving the woodland area behind the park’s visitors centre to help preserve the wildlife habitat.

Jean Forbes of the Friends of Melton Country Park group said: “The trees were donated by the The Conservation Volunteers, which is a national charity.

“Thank you to all who helped us plant them.”

Friends of Melton Country Park hold “work days” on the first Saturday of each month focusing on the upkeep of the park.

They gather at 10am outside the visitors centre and equipment and tools are provided.

Members of the Friends of Melton Country Park also help coordinate senior walks every Thursday at 1.30pm. The walks are 30 to 60 minutes on good surfaces and fairly flat routes with no stiles. The group is friendly and is suitable to beginners and newcomers to walking.

On alternative weeks the walk takes place at a different venue, again the group meet at the country park initially and then travel to the walk together.