Visit and add to Melton’s Baldocks Lane Park exhibition

An outdoor woollen art exhibition in Baldocks Lane Park in Melton is available for all to see over the next few months.

People are welcome to add their own crochet or knitted pieces of art in the park so the ‘yarnbombing’ project can evolve and grow.

Jo Frederick attaching woollen items to the play area's railings PHOTO: Supplied

Jo Frederick, who is fundraising and raising the profile of the park has initiated the project and hopes that more families will visit the park.

Funding has been secured for more play equipment to be installed and summer events are being planned to bring people to the open space.

Sam Kitson, cultural health project worker for Melton Council, said: “This is a great way for the local community to be part of an exciting outdoor woollen art exhibition. We hope that through March and April people will visit the park to look at the artwork and then use it more regularly.”

The newly decorated entrance to the play area PHOTO: Supplied