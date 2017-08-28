Vintage cars on show at Rotary classic rally this Sunday

Roll up, roll up, roll up, Melton Rotary Club’s spectacular Vintage and Classic Vehicle Fun Day is all set to take the town by storm on Sunday.

The event, being held from 10am until 2pm in Melton’s Market Place, will have a fantastic display of vintage and classic cars, vans, motorcycles, scooters, commercial, public service, military and agricultural vehicles.

There will be an award for the best in show. Registration is free and can be done online at www.meltonvehiclefestival.org.uk

Entry for spectators is also free and there will be a raffle with such prizes as a 24-hour stay for two at Launde Abbey, afternoon tea for two at Gates Garden Centre in Oakham, a Dickinson and Morris hamper and other assorted gifts.

Among the many other stalls and attractions planned are a fancy dress competition for children, a tombola, bouncy castle, a hook a duck stall, face-painting and a cake stall.

Donations from the event will go to Cancer Research and Homestart as well as other charities and projects supported by Rotary in 2017.