VIDEO: Watch the campaign video and then vote for Melton as UK’s number one pet friendly town

You have until Saturday to cast your vote and help make Melton the UK’s No1 pet-friendly town.

The borough council and Mars Petcare teamed up earlier this year to launch a number of initiatives to employ animals to improve the wellbeing of residents.

More than a dozen businesses have registered as pet friendly enterprises and dog walking get-togethers have been organised in the country park.

Other schemes will also be launched as Melton contests the annual national Be Dog Friendly competition for top pet friendly town, organised by the Kennel Club.

Go online to www.dogfriendly.co.uk/be-dog-friendly/locations/search/type/town-city to vote.