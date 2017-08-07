VIDEO: Prankster’s footage of wife’s reaction to Melton PieFest goes viral

Melton’s popular PieFest event has enjoyed some unexpected publicity after a video prank attracted more than 5 million online views.

A man promised he would take his wife to a ‘top festival’ but didn’t tell her where it was.

She assumed it would be a music festival and he filmed her excitement as they got in the car and made their way to the event.

The prankster then recorded her incredulous reaction when they arrived at Melton Cattle Market for the PieFest which was held last week.

It was published on the Facebook page of the popular LADbible entertainments website and the video quickly went viral.