Firefighters were alerted when a vehicle and a pile of tyres caught fire at Buckminster.

A crew from Melton attended the incident at 5.42pm yesterday (Thursday).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our initial information was that a small quantity of tyres, one vehicle and shubbery were involved in fire.

“We use two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to dampen down.”