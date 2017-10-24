Twyford Village Hall awarded £6,000 lottery grant to improve facility

Have your say

A £6,000 Lottery Awards for All grant has allowed the Twyford Village Hall Committee to make improvements to the facility.

The group matched the funding and payed for the bar area of the building to be upgraded.

Committee member, Joy Mather, said: “This social area in the hall hadn’t been touched for quite some time.

“We have installed a meeting room, heating and internet access. The bar has become mobile.

“We’re welcoming suggestions if people would like to use or book the space.”

Twyford Village Hall Committee now have a website and a programme of activity which goes out twice a year to every house in the village. Visit http://www.twyford-vh.org/

A charity weekend was held at the village hall on September 29 and 30. It was an excellent opportunity for villagers to see the improvements and raise awareness of the facilties so that individuals, small businesses, groups and health and social care agencies can make use of them.

The two days also featured a coffee morning for Macmillan and a whist drive for LOROS.