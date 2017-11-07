Two-minute Armistice silence to be held in Melton on Saturday

Melton people will be asked to observe a two-minute silence on Saturday to mark Armistice Day.

Maroons will be fired in the town’s Play Close by a personnel member from the Defence Animal Centre (DAC) to signify the start and end of the observance.

The event will mirror silences throughout the UK following a request by the national president of the Royal British Legion, to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War, at 11am on November 11, 1918.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, said: “With the assistance of the RAVC Defence Animal Training Regiment and co-operation from Melton Mowbray Town Estate, I have arranged for two maroons to be fired in the Play Close on Saturday at 11am and 11.02am, respectively, to mark the beginning and end of the two-minute silence.

The timing of the event will be taken from the St Mary’s Church clock - on the first strike of 11am the first maroon will be fired and the second exactly two minutes later.”

The Mayor will attend the annual Armistice service outside the Royal British Legion headquarters on Thorpe End.

Remembrance Sunday will be marked the following day with the traditional parade through Melton and a service, outside for the first time, in the Memorial Gardens at Egerton Lodge, with the parish church closed for renovation.